26 December 2016



Journalists, bloggers selected favorites for Spring/Summer 2017 from the VIU eyewear collection European eyewear brand VIU invited press members whose choices caused a follow-up release with the selected eyewear pieces. One of the favorites for next year are the sunglasses 'The Beau' from the collaborative capsule collection with Swiss model Patricia Schmid. The ' Patricia Schmid X VIU ' line is the second collaboration with a well-known model which is currently on view at the VIU ' collaborations ' page where eyewear designed by partners from music, media, fashion design together with background information about the collaborations are published. Austrian model Werner Schreyer is like Patricia Schmid co-designer of the collection as well as face of the campaign; at its website, VIU posted a making-of video from the photo shooting with Werner Schreyer in Vienna. VIU started several year ago with a FW2012/13 collection in Switzerland and is today available in more than 10 stores in Germany, Switzerland and since this June in Austria (Vienna at Neubaugasse 36). The glasses are designed in Zürich (Switzerland) and manufactured in the Dolomites (Italy). For the online shop, VIU offers the service 'Try At Home'; four models will be sent for testing which makes it easier to choose the best. fig.: 'The Beau' sunglasses from the 'Patricia Schmid X VIU' capsule collection. Photo: (C) Sandra Kennel.





