25 March 2017



IXK designer Isabel Kibler's scarves are inspired by earth's nature, especially water and eco-dyeing Isabel Kibler is photographer, art director, stylist and designer ( bio ). As designer, she creates scarves such as the recently presented Spring/Summer 2017 collection 'Postcards From The Future' which references earth and water. Signature for the collection are ornamental meander prints. (Meander ornaments are graphical representations of water, rivers known since the Neolithic and one of the visual characteristics for Ancient Greek art several hundred years before B.C.) The meander ornaments are worked into the fabrics (silk, ecological fair-trade linen) via digitally printed water-based plant colors. Additionally, IXK SS2017 is inspired by salt, lava and space. At the scarves, antique symbols meet planets and foreign galaxies such as on view at the green, brown, purple picture pinned on the wall behind the model at the photo on this page. fig.: The campaign image is made for the eco-linen scarf in blue, pink and violet N°12 - Postcards From The Future - Beyond Future and Past of Isabel Kibler's IXK Foulards collection Spring/Summer 2017; available at ixk-studio.com/shop and several stores like Sight Vienna (Austria), STOA in Berlin (Germany) or Top Ten in Turin (Italy).





more collections>





