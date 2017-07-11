18 July 2017



adidas by Stella McCartney FW17 presented with virtual reality show in Tokyo and video starring Karlie Kloss



Recently, British designer Stella McCartney presented the upcoming adidas by Stella McCartney Fall/Winter 2017 Run, Train and Yoga range with virtual reality experience for guests in Tokyo. Four models - among them the Japanese influencers Yuka Mannami and Chiharu Okunugi, performed in four 360° scenarios synchronized movements. The VR presentation staged dramaturgically the idea of technologically driven city life and nature.

"City life and the outdoors both provide a boundless source of inspiration for me. The new FW17 collection exemplifies that in the nature-inspired prints, detailing and the different technologies used. Every design has been considered so women can get creative and thrive in different environments, no matter what workout they're doing or what the weather is like. We wanted this to come across in a fun and innovative way, which is why we've created this playful virtual reality experience," explains Stella McCartney.

Among the new looks, the head-to-toe sustainable city running items made of 100% recycled polyester and equipped with water-repellent Climastorm technology, protective UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) 50 and super lightweight Adizero materials.

fig.: adidas by Stella McCartney previewed the Fall/Winter 2017 collection via virtual reality experience featuring Japanese influencers Yukamannami Hajimariro and Chiharu Okunungi on 11 July 2017 in Tokyo.

The video of the adidas by Stella McCartney FW17 campaign (starring Karlie Kloss, photographed/directed by Pierre Debusschere, styling Elizabeth Black, make up Jenny Coombs, hair Martin Cullen) was posted today on 18 July. The collection will be available from July onwards at adidas stores, Neiman Marcus, Le Printemps,... and online at net-a-porter, Yoox.com, adidas.com/stella or stellamccartney.com.