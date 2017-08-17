17 August 2017



Angelique Kerber, Dominic Thiem,... will debut adidas Tennis Collection by Pharrell Williams at US Open From 28 August until 10 September during the US Open at Flushing Meadows, New York, players like defending US Open champion Angelique Kerber (Germany, Kerber won last year) or high-ranking athlete 23-years old Dominic Thiem (Austria) will debut the 'Inline' items of the adidas Tennis Collection by Pharrell Williams who mixed iconic looks of 70ies tennis stars with adidas textile, clothing, footwear technologies and added happy fresh colors to the line. Angelique Kerber will wear the Inline New York Color Blocked Dress with color blocked panels at the side. Dominic Thiem will wear the Inline New York Tee with a contrast color ribbed neckline in combination with Inline New York Color Blocked Short. Angelique Kerber, commented "The US Open is such an exciting tournament for me. Last year I not only won the tournament for the first time, but also won the WTA World Number 1 ranking – reaching an achievement that I have dreamed of since I started playing tennis. To come back and play in a dress from such an exciting collection and collaboration is really special and I can't wait to show my love for the city of New York on the court". The Inline items wiil be available from 21 August. On the same day, the US Open schedule of play will be published. fig.: Campaign images of the adidas Tennis Collection by Pharrell Williams 'Inline' FW17 with Angelique Kerber and Dominic Thiem; the collection will be available from 21 August, online at adidas.com/tennis.

