13 April 2017



Barbara Alli supports with fashion label 'Hand Made Story' people in Ghana and opened pop-up store in Vienna The label 'Hand Made Story' by Barbara Alli pays homage to African culture and zest for life. Currently, the fashion and accessory items are on view at the temporary shop at Lugeck 6 in the Inner City (1st district) of Vienna. Today and tomorrow (13 and 14 April), the pop-up store invites to ' Late Night Shopping ' (until 21:30). The Ghana-born, in Nigeria (Yoruba culture) raised and since 2004 in Vienna living designer Barbara Alli expresses at the brand's website her love for Africa which "...is a beautiful continent and we have great, talented artists and amazing people among us..." The skirts, trousers, beachwear, and bags show original African prints. The fabrics originate from Ghana where they were bought at local markets. It's Barbara Alli's way to support her homeland Ghana. fig.: Sun-hat, bikini top, beach skirt and bags by 'Hand Made Story' Spring/Summer 2017. Photographer: Angelo Kreuzberger; model: Bibiane Zimba.





