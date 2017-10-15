15 October 2017



Autumn tip: Selection of fashion and beauty items inspired by the colors of wine jelly

Currently, autumn shows its most colorful side in Austria. It's a great time for walks in nature and visits of winery taverns where beverages made of new grapes are served. One of the country's finest manufactories for filling natural products like fruits as jam, vegetables as salad or wine as jelly (for cheese, pastries,...) into glasses is Vienna-based company Staud's. The wine for the jellies is delivered by sweet wine producer Kracher ( product range on view at the image below).

Fashionoffice collected some fashion and beauty items inspired by juicy autumn:

Eyewear by Tom Ford made of caramel-colored acetate; produced by Marcolin.

Estée Lauder presents ten new colors of the Pure Color Love lipsticks in 'Cooled Chrome' texture. On view at the image are three colors of the lipsticks with vanilla aroma - Violet Ray, wine-red Luna Orchid, gold-brown Space Tripper.

Ankle boots 'Helia' with floral brocade pattern by Tamaris.