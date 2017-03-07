7 March 2017



Bogner Fire + Ice presents 'New Nomads' Spring/Summer 2017 collection with river adventure campaign German label 'Bogner Fire + Ice' is known for men's and women's wear dedicated to sports in nature and active lifestyle in urban environments. For Spring/Summer 2017, the brand designed fashion for the 'New Nomads'. The commuters between the two living worlds (nature - city) wear items like (at the images below) narrowly to the body tailored light down jackets, vests, tops with all-over palm motif prints, jeans, or Bermuda shorts in combination with knit jackets. For the campaign, Bogner Fire + Ice has chosen wild rivers as stage. At bogner.com, the motto 'New Nomads' of the Spring/Summer 2017 collection is presented with video showing a river journey.

