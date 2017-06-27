27 June 2017



Calzedonia presents customization tool for bikinis and swimsuits with influencers on a travel to Mykonos

The Calzedonia customization tool is designed for the personalization of written text like name or slogan on classical swimsuits in white, black, signal red, military green and bikini slips in white, black, blue. (Fast checked at the Austrian website of Calzedonia today.) For the promotion of the personalized swimwear, the Italian label teamed up with international influencers and traveled in early June to Mykonos (Greece) for the shooting of the 'GirlGang' campaign which is on view at the brand's website calzedonia.com as well as at Instagram and Facebook under the hashtag #GirlGangInMykonos. The influencers from the fields modeling, journalism, acting, sports,... posted images live from Mykonos. (The links below lead to images of the respective participant of the campaign.)

fig.: On view at the image Maria Papageorgiou from Greece and behind Anne-Laure Mais (aka Adenorah) from France. Photo: Calzedonia.

The full list of influencers at the Calzedonia GirlGang in Mykonos days: