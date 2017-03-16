collections
16 March 2017

Calzedonia's new swimsuit and bikini campaign

The styles of the new swimsuits and bikinis by Calzedonia reach from colorful triangle bikinis, elegant swimsuits with puristic cuts (image below), over an extraordinary lace bikini, to classical one-piece items like (picture right) with statement slogan 'No Filter' or with the depiction of a slice of a melon on maritime stripes. For the campaign, Calzedonia worked with the models Toni Garrn, Ophelie Guillermand, Blanca Padilla, and Georgia Fowler.

Photos: © Calzedonia.




