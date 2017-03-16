16 March 2017



Calzedonia's new swimsuit and bikini campaign The styles of the new swimsuits and bikinis by Calzedonia reach from colorful triangle bikinis, elegant swimsuits with puristic cuts (image below), over an extraordinary lace bikini, to classical one-piece items like (picture right) with statement slogan 'No Filter' or with the depiction of a slice of a melon on maritime stripes. For the campaign, Calzedonia worked with the models Toni Garrn, Ophelie Guillermand, Blanca Padilla, and Georgia Fowler. Photos: © Calzedonia.





