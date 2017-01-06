6 January 2017



Cold weather style inspired by AI robots of the movie Star Wars



Currently, it's arctic-cold at some points in Austria. In the country's alps region, temperatures go down to almost minus 30° degrees ( measured by ZAMG in the height of more than 3.400 meters in Tyrol). Well, minus 30° is extreme. Austrians calculate today with average temperatures between minus 5° and minus 10° degrees. Three pieces on view on this page are inspired by the most iconic AI robots in movie history, especially R2-D2 from the Star Wars series. Fashionoffice collected additionally two care products for the protection against the cold outside. This season, robot R2-D2 is starring in fashion! R2-D2 is the courageous droid of Luke Skywalker; a droid with own instincts. Italian label Moon Boot and US brand Nixon cooperated with Star Wars for items like the boots (Moon Boot) or the gym bag (Nixon) - both with signature R2-D2 pattern. The white/orange watch from the Nixon 'Star Wars' collection pays tribute to another droid from the movie; the BB-8 which is the loyal companion of resistance pilot Poe Dameron (Nixon presents the watch with Star Wars referencing video). fig. from left: Watch 'Unit 40 SW' in BB-8 design and gym-bag with R2-D2 pattern from the Star Wars watch and bag series by Nixon; Moon Boot Classic in Star Wars R2-D2 style; 'Oil Elixir With Sasanqua' by Marlies Möller (the oil with sasanqua camellia can diminish damages of the hair caused by cold weather and dry air); 'Below 10 Degrees Cream' (against dehydration and low temperature) by Tromborg.





