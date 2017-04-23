23 April 2017



Fashionoffice beach and pool activity tip: crocheting a bikini or baby fashion from skin-caring 'Wakame' sea algae yarn 'Wakame' is the name of the new yarn by hand knitting yarn producer and publisher of Do-It-Yourself fashion magazines Lana Grossa. Wakame is composed from SeaCell™ fibers (seaweed and cellulose) and cotton. No wonder that the current Spring/Summer collection for skin-caring self-made clothing made of ' Wakame ' shows many ideas for baby outfits - which don't need too much material and time for crocheting. The beachwear items like the bikini top (on view on this page) are the models which are the simplest Do-It-Yourself pieces and the ones with (very probable) success experience in shortest time. The crochet instructions of the current collection are published at the Lana Grossa magazine 'Filati Häkeln', available at yarn retailers and online . fig.: The image shows the crochet bikini top and crochet shorts made of 'Wakame' fibers by Lana Grossa. The environmental friendly produced and skin-caring fiber combination keeps the beachwear even while swimming in form. Photo: (C) Nicolas Olonetzky (Olonetzky.com) / Lana Grossa.





