8 September 2017



18th century Ausseer loden shoe crafts inspired Dachstein designer Christoph Döttelmayer for new alpine boots From the end of September, the new 'Bergwerk' boot from the 'Alpine Lifestyle' collection by the Austrian shoe label Dachstein will be available in selected stores and online; via digital configurator, the footwear can be customized. The boot was created by Dachstein designer Christoph Döttelmayer (studied Industrial Design at the University of Applied Arts Vienna). For the 'Bergwerk' boot, Döttelmayer researched the 18th/19th century leather-felt-wool footwear of Austrian farmers in Bad Aussee, region Ausseerland in Styria. The designer knows the region since his childhood and combined typical alpine esthetics with modern technologies such as Dachstein's signature mountaineering Vibram sole. The natural climate-regulating upper material is made of original Schladminger Loden; the felted wool (= loden) is named after the town Schladming which is located nearby Bad Aussee. The loden is mixed with leather with perforated edges like it's known from elegant handmade shoes; some may be reminded of classical 'Budapester' shoes. fig. from above: The image shows a desk with the new Dachstein 'Bergwerk' boots and various elements (tools, material) of traditional Ausseer loden shoe maker crafts which inspired Dachstein designer Christoph Döttelmayer for the creation of the footwear. Photo by Wolfgang Lienbacher for Dachstein. Below: 'Bergwerk' boot for colder days for men from the 'Alpine Lifestyle' collection by Dachstein. Photo: Dachstein. The 'Bergwerk' shoe will be accompanied by the higher boot 'Edelweiss' for women (not on view at the image). It's announced that both - Bergwerk and Edelweiss, will be available from the end of September 2017. Via digital configurator (at selected stores and online), the footwear's colors of sole, leather and lacing can be individualized.





more collections>





