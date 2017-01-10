10 January 2017



Dress parade Spring/Summer 2017: shirt dresses from floral to uni and shift dresses with stripes The Austrian fashion department store chain and online shop Peek & Cloppenburg released the trends by several labels for Spring/Summer 2017. Fashionoffice picked two styles after signature cuts: the shirt dress (first two images below, from left) with its narrow top in formal office wear look and feminine wider or wide skirt can be perfectly combined with a blazer and is suitable the whole day through at almost every occasion; the same with the shift dresses which can be worn from at work with flat, comfortable shoes to after-work with higher heels, during a city shopping tour with sneakers or at the beach café with flip flops. fig.: Shirt dress with floral pattern in yellow-black by Joseph Janard; shirt dress in dark blue by Montego; figure enhancing shift dress with stripes by Montego; dress with pink stripes and wider skirt part by Joseph Janard. The dresses cost between around 50.- to ca. 100.- Euros; available at peek-cloppenburg.at.





