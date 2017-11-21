21 November 2017



Eva Poleschinski 'Ball Gown Trends 2018' presented by Miss Austria Celine Schrenk, photos Marlene Rahmann In five days on 26 November, Miss Austria 2017 Celine Schrenk will appear as one of the contestants at the Miss Universe 2017 stage in Las Vegas. On occasion of the competition, she will wear a gown (image below, right) by Austrian designer Eva Poleschinksi made of a rococo-pastel colored body and narrow long skirt with all-over flower and crystal decoration and additional over-skirt with train made of organza which is embellished at the edges with feathers and crystals. The dress was especially created for the Las Vegas event. Eva Poleschinski (received at the Vienna Awards for Fashion & Lifestyle 2014 the 'Designer of the Year' award) and Miss Austria 2017 Celine Schrenk teamed up for the 'Ball Gown Trends 2018' photo series captured by photographer Marlene Rahmann at Hotel Bristol in Vienna. One of the highlights of the series is the brocade dance gown in cobalt blue and gold (image left) which is inspired by decorative elements of Jugendstil (Art Nouveau) interior and architecture of the late 19th/early 20th century. Photos: (c) Marlene Rahmann

Photographer: Marlene Rahmann

Hair: Philipp Mairleb/ Bundy & Bundy

Make up: Kathrin Jokubonis / MAC

Jewelry: Schullin / Graz

Location: Hotel Bristol Vienna





