20 November 2017 Fashion, cosmetics, furniture and home textiles label Grüne Erde about economical and ecological reasons against cashmere Fall/Winter 2017/18 is the first season that Austrian label Grüne Erde uses instead of wool from cashmere goats other materials like wool from alpacas or hair of yaks. fig.: Grey herringbone pant-suit made of wool fibers from yak hair. One of the reasons why the label changed its strategy is the increased market offer of cashmere. According to Grüne Erde, there is currently much more cashmere available than the cashmere goats in China or Mongolia can deliver. The uncertainty of the current cashmere market begins already at the 1st level where the raw material is traded. Additionally, the growing herds of cashmere goats endanger the fertility of earth as they are turning the pasture grounds more and more into steppes. Instead of cashmere wool, Grüne Erde (the name of the brand means translated 'Green Earth') uses in the categories 'home textiles' (cushions, blankets, under-beds) and 'fashion' alpaca wool and yak hair.

