11 September 2017



Fashionoffice Autumn17 tip: Wind & weather pirate style The wind and weather pirate is covered by a smoky rum-chocolate fragrance from 'The Contemporary Collection' by Atkinsons. The 'Pirates's Grand Reserve' eau de toilette is brand new; it's composed for men and women (unisex). It's a long lasting, heavier warm scent with perfume-like appeal. The mixture of rum, cacao, vanilla, jasmine, cedarwood, patchouli,... is smoky and sweet at the same time. 'Pirates' Grand Reserve' was seen in Austria at Nägele & Strubell . Sunglasses 'Dior Stellaire 2' with blue lenses premiered at the Dior ready-to-wear Autumn/Winter 17 catwalk presentation in Paris. Photo: Dior. The 'Emporio Armani Connected Touchscreen Smartwatch' is from the new line of fashion Android Wear™ smartwatches by Fossil in collaboration with Google. It will be available from 14 September. The watch can be connected to iOS and Android phones; users can customize the face, create shortcuts for playing music or track activities. The clothing items and footwear are from the upcoming H&M Studio AW17 collection, available from 14 September in selected stores and online; overknees exclusively online. The prices of the punk inspired urban-active-wear-street-style items are partly above the average H&M prices. The long-sleeve shirt with eye-catching sprayer graffiti print is the cheapest clothing piece on this page; it will cost 29,99.- Euros. The wind-blouson-parka will be available for 199.- Euros; the stretch trousers for 89.- Euros, and the overknees will cost 299.- Euros. The bag 'Travel Duffle' by Tatonka is available in three sizes (S, M, L, 600 to 720 gramme). It's foldable and can be stored in one of its own pockets.

