4 February 2017



Fashionoffice Spring 2017 tip: Skinny jeans and 80s glam

Leggings are an invention of the 1980s. Nowadays, denim jeans with high amount of elastic material are worn as skinny as the sportswear influenced apparel decades before. The latest Levi's 501 model is the '501 Skinny' with a more narrow leg in destroyed or like on this page in more casual look.

The metallic pumps 'Altesse' in copper tone by the Spanish label Neosens are designed by Austrian designer Rebekka Ruétz who was inspired by the glamorous 80ies. The collaborative collection 'Neosens x Rebekka Ruétz' premiered recently on occasion of the designer's 'Whatever' Fall/Winter 2017/18 presentation on the catwalk at Berlin Fashion Week. Photo: Neosens.

Rings in rose-gold from the upcoming Spring 2017 collection by Pandora; the 'Radiant Bloom' line will be available from 16 March. (Fashionoffice published recently an article about the flower inspired line.)

'Gem' sunglasses by Jimmy Choo from the new Spring/Summer 2017 collection.

'L'Eau' by Jimmy Choo is filled into a rose colored flacon which is inspired by Venetian Murano glass. Jimmy Choo fragrances are known for their sexy glam appeal. The brand's signature feminine, zest for life spreading style was interpreted by perfumer Juliette Karagueuzoglou as light fragrance, an eau de toilette composed from floral-fruity-wooden notes. It will come into selected stores (in Austria) in March.