Fashionoffice SS2017 tip: Inspired by Milan Fashion Week Today is the last day of Milan Fashion Week which started on 22 February with the presentation of Fall/Winter 2017/18. One of the highlights of MFW was (until yet) the show of Moschino. The label's Creative Director Jeremy Scott designed elegant-classical items like coats or dresses in the silhouette of the 60s in cardboard boxes-like beige with writings such as 'Fragile'. At the runway show (video), the beige pieces are only the beginning; the packaging theme which references recycling of material we are using everyday and throw to the garbage without rethinking that the material is like 'raw gold' that can be used again, is continued by various other sorts of packaging. The name of the collection is #rataporter; accessories with prints of rats or illustrations showing the living environment of rats (image of a phone case with rat-trap below) round out the story about garbage and waste. Jeremy Scott entered the runway at the end of the show wearing a t-shirt (on view below in the middle) with the message in front "Couture Is An Attitude" and at the back "It's Not A Price Point". Several items of the Moschino FW17/18 collection are already available at selected stores worldwide; in Vienna, Moschino collaborates with the luxury store Popp & Kretschmer; on view at the image below are a bag in packaging design, t-shirt with writing on front and back sides, and (left) the phone case with rat-trap print. Photos: (C) popp-kretschmer.at. Fashionoffice mixed some additional items to the 'Inspired by Milan Fashion Week'-style:



Carrera 131/S sunglasses in pilot style.



The butterstick lip treatment by Kiehl's is composed from lemon butter and coconut oil. It protects from sun with SPF 25. The lip treatment is available without or with color tones - such as 'Touch of Berry' (stick second from right) or (in the middle) 'Simply Rose'. Ruby colored espadrilles with ribbons 'Origine Slim' by Havaianas. Photo: (C) Ari Custodio.



