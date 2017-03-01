1 March 2017



Fashionoffice SS2017 tip: Maritime Style 'Ahoy' is the title of the new Spring/Summer 2017 collection by Austrian label Lena Hoschek. The navy colored 'Sailor Jacket' with golden buttons (Photo: Lupi Spuma) is inspired by the Baltic Sea, the German island Rügen and lifestyle at the island's shores during former times in the first half of the 20th century. 'Ahoy' is influenced by Rügen's bathing culture of the 1920s, 30s, 40s, the revolutionary change of women's swim wear which became increasingly practical for sports activities and was used more and more for the expression of body-self-consciousness and zest for life; additionally, it drives its influences from the adoption of men's fashion such as trousers or tailored jackets by movie icons like Marlene Dietrich. Lena Hoschek sets male items into dialogue with very feminine silhouettes. Here on this page, the 'Ahoy' sailor jacket with captain appeal is presented with jeans. The 'Wedgie' (icon fit) jeans from the current Levi's Spring/Summer 2017 collection are inspired by vintage Levi's style and designed with focus on the perfect presentation of waist and hips; they're described as 'cheeky' jeans. Green allover waves print on round sunglasses FF 0248/S by Fendi Spring/Summer 2017. The luxury perfume 'Jardin d'Amalfi' by Creed evokes ideas of a garden at the Amalfi Coast in Southern Italy. The fragrance pays homage to the Italian 'sweet life', the Italian 'la dolce vita'. The composition can be described as a bouquet composed from just picked flowers (scent pyramid). The 'Flatform Universal' sandals with plateau sole and metallic-gold straps are from the current Spring/Summer 2017 collection by US label Teva. Teva means 'nature' in Hebrew. The shoes were developed in the 1980s for the usage in water and at shores (history).



more collections>





