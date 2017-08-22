22 August 2017 Fashionoffice autumn tip for urban style: Chic with digital equipment and high-performance beauty Fashionoffice looked through the new autumn collections which are already or will be soon available and selected some pieces for an urban style under the motto 'Chic with digital equipment and high-performance beauty'. fig. from left: The chic 'Alisha' boots with metallic rivets and crystal stones embellishment are presented by store chain Humanic as one of the highlights of the new autumn season. The retailer is an active supporter of art and design. At the upcoming 'Steirischer Herbst' festival in Graz (Styria), Humanic will support the 'Hunger auf Kunst und Kultur' initiative which collects money for people with low income for funding free entries to numerous cultural institutions (article). Earlier in September, the shoe company will be one of the partners of MQ Vienna Fashion Week and will present on this occasion the brand's foot scanner (article).

Photo: © Humanic. 'The Hacker' by Douchebags is one of the new bag models of the Norwegian company (founded 2012) which focuses on action sports equipment. The PU leather bag 'The Hacker' is designed to protect the laptop and is available in two sizes for 15" and 13". The smaller bag outside is removable; it serves as storage of charger cable, mouse, or pad. The bag can be found already at Scandinavian online shops.

Photo: (C) Kyle Meyr. 'Boss Orange 0311/S' sunglasses with black frame and camouflage-like white/grey/black patterned temples from the new Autumn/Winter 2017 collections by Safilo Group. '9Forty' cap by New Era from the 'True Originators' Autumn 2017 collection. The face and decollete peeling 'Oxygen-Peel' by Filorga will be available from October (at Marionnaud.at). Filorga's roots are professional medical skin therapies applied by dermatologists and beauty surgeons. The new micro-peeling is from the brand's end-consumer line dedicated to cell-regeneration. It's announced that the new texture acts like a soft peeling and - such as the name suggests - supports skin care through oxygen. It can be left on.

