26 September 2017



Fashionoffice Autumn/Winter tip for colder days: Understated high-tech and natural colors of the earth Fashionoffice selected some items of Autumn/Winter 2017/18 collections respectively pieces that are released this autumn such as the hybrid smartwatch by Danish label Skagen which unifies simplicity, comfort and minimalism in its designs. The watch doesn't appear at the first look like a watch with digitally driven interactive features as Skagen Signatur T-Bar Hybrid is smaller than average smartwatches. It's available in Austria since yesterday. Highlights of the AW17 nail lacquer 'Iceland' collection by OPI are the darker, natural colors like (from left) the espresso brown Krona-logical Order, the earthy brown That's What Friends Are Thor, or the mystical lilac-black Suzi & The Arctic Fox. Artistic director Suzi Weiss-Fischmann was inspired by the natural landscape of Iceland and the special light environment of the North. The sources of inspiration are documented with stylish videos on opi.com together with a portrait of world traveler, writer, runner, mountaineer Lauren Steele who is the ambassador of the 'Infinite Shine' collection; the three colors in classical nail lacquer composition are also available as 'Infinite Shine' editions. The 'Amber Saffron' fragrance by Clean Reserve was already released in 2016. It's announced that the women's and men's scent will be available from October at selected stores in Germany and Austria. It's a light, fresh and spicy warm eau de parfum. The long down jacket in the color coffee is from the 'Research'-line AW2017 by Colmar. The water-repellent material shows a crease effect. It's recommended to wear the long jacket in oversized-look. The ankle boots 'Gala' in brown and black in mountaineer style are from the current Luis Trenker collection. The South-Tyrolean label Luis Trenker is inspired by the alpine environment and sports activities in the alps. Recently, Fashionoffice visited the new store in Vienna for a closer look how the concept of alpine lifestyle is manifested in fashion and at the shop's interior (article).





