20 March 2017



Fashionoffice SS 2017 tip: Music Festival Style

Fashionoffice collected some pieces for the upcoming music festival season Spring/Summer 2017.

One item which shouldn't be missed - especially when the festival lasts several days at the desert, beach or mountains somewhere far from home, is the charger for the smartphone. Since this month available is Varta's Wireless Charger which is practical when traveling in a group. Several smartphone models can use the charger (less than 3 hours needed for one phone).

At beach festivals or music concerts nearby a lake, a swimsuit is a practical outfit piece. The swimsuit from the new Calzedonia Spring/Summer beachwear collection can be combined with shorts, long jeans or can be worn exemplary under a shirt-dress.

The 'Lucky' bomber jacket with silver stars is from the current Bik Bok collection.

The new 'Original Universal Suede' sandal was sent by Teva as music festival footwear tip.

'Kiss & Go' lipcolor sticks of the 'Be Creative Make Up' Spring/Summer 2017 collection by Marionnaud (marionnaud.at).