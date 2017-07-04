4 July 2017



Preview of the upcoming couture styled sneakers of the 'Fashletics by Tamaris' collection Fall/Winter 2017

From mid-July, the new 'Fashletics by Tamaris' sneaker collection Fall/Winter 2017 will be available at stores and online at tamaris.com. Fashletics is a word creation of fashion and athletics.

The design of the sneakers appears like couture was added on athletic footwear. The ankle boots with bow-like draperies (image below) or shoes made of a mix of materials with sculpturous bonding for martial arts-dance inspired sneakers (right) are designed for the streets as well as for the workout.

The fashion upper is completed with a functional non-slip, light sneaker sole. For the colors and styles, the Tamaris designers were inspired by the color world of the military and nature - especially the deep ocean, as well as the styles of martial arts-dance workouts, ballet and meditation.

fig.: Sneakers with elastic ankle band (in deep ocean blue with orange and in sand colors with pink and green), ankle-high sneakers with bow (in black and powder) from the 'Fashletics by Tamaris' collection Fall/Winter 2017.