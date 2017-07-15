15 July 2017



Festive styles Fall/Winter 2017 seen at the new Swarovski #bebrilliant campaign with global influencers

The three influencers (image above from left) TV-personality, actress, musician, DJ and model Ruby Rose, and the supermodels Jourdan Dunn and Fei Fei Sun are the first style guides who are presented at the new Swarovski #bebrilliant campaign with jewelry of the 'Urban Fantasy' Fall/Winter 2017 collection. The jewelry is staged with fashion, makeup and hair styling after the themes 'Harmony' (day to night), 'Entertainment' (colorful sparkling) and 'Celebration' (festive).

fig.: 'Nights In The City' presented by Ruby Rose and Jourdan Dunn, 'Fireworks In The City' with Fei Fei Sun; Swarovski #bebrilliant campaign for the 'Urban Fantasy' FW17 collection. Photos: ©Swarovski.