20 April 2017



Seen at Calzedonia SS2017: Flower fabrics for swimwear in vintage Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro style

This combination of a top with blouse appeal and matching briefs is one of the highlights of the new Calzedonia swimwear collection of bikinis with flower prints. The blouse-like top has short butterfly-sleeves when the elastic ruffle band is worn up at the shoulders (image right). In the shoulder free style (image left), the ruffles decorate the upper arms.

For the vintage swimwear with retro-flower prints, Calzedonia's designers were inspired by the beaches of Copacabana and Rio de Janeiro.

fig.: The 'Lara' tropical bikini top and briefs are already available at Calzedonia.com.

Photos: © Calzedonia.