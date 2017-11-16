16 November 2017



Graz-based hat manufactory Kepka pays tribute to Vienna with hat creation presented at 'strictly Herrmann' store Today on 16 November, the special hat creation 'Herrmann' by Graz-based women's, men's and children's hat manufactory Kepka (founded in 1910, owned by Karin Krahl-Wichmann - portrait left below) will premiere at the name giving multi-brand store 'strictly Herrmann' at Taborstrasse 5 in the 2nd district of Vienna. Model 'Herrmann' (on view right beside the portrait) will be available in various earth and sand colors. Additionally to the Vienna inspired model, the headwear label will present a collection of new men's hats such as 'Ingo' (image below, right) or 'William'. For the men's hat premiere, Kepka collaborates with the burlesque dancers Kalinka Kalaschnikow and Russel Bruner who will perform today at 19:00 at the store 'strictly Herrmann'. fig. clockwise: Portrait Karin Krahl-Wichmann, owner and CEO of the Styrian in Graz based hat manufactory Kepka; photo: (C) Manfred Baumann. Men's hats 'Herrmann', 'Ingo' and 'William'; photos: (C) Lupi Spuma.





