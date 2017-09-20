20 September 2017



H&M Design Award 2017 winner Richard Quinn's 50/60s, 80s inspired looks will be available in London and online From 5 October, the looks by 26-years old designer Richard Quinn (studied at Central St Martins) will be available at the H&M flagship store in Oxford Circus in London and online on hm.com. Since 2012, H&M is searching worldwide for new talents from design schools; Richard Quinn is the sixth H&M Design Award winner who got the chance to work together with H&M. For the collection, Quinn researched traditional imagery of the 1950s and 60s for new interpretations of the periods' shapes and textiles such as the allover floral printed strapless ball gown's silhouette references the 'New Look' of the mid-20th century and its balloon hem reminds the late 50s time-typical haute couture by Balenciaga (image below, in the middle). Additionally to couture pieces, the collection consists of several other items such as a trench-coat with 1980s wide shoulders, a new interpretation of a leather jacket (image left), or the eye-catching overknee stiletto sock boots with floral pattern (last mentioned on view at the pictures left and in the middle). Richard Quinn (portrait photo below, right) is currently traded as hot new talent. Recently during London Fashion Week, the designer's new collaboration with Liberty was presented on the catwalk (article with slideshow on WWD ). Photos: (C) H&M, Hennes & Mauritz.

