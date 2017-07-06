6 July 2017



'H&M Studio AW17 x colette' collection shows hand-painted graffiti and is inspired by the streets of New York Leitmotif of the upcoming 9-pieces 'H&M Studio AW17 x colette' collection consisting of an anorak-poncho, one skirt, two tops, and five dresses - two of the last mentioned with hand-painted graffiti, are the streets and the creativity of New York. Main color of the feminine designs with punk citations is the signature blue of the Parisian concept store where the special collection will be available from 21 August as well as online on colette.fr (worldwide) together with selected pieces of the main H&M Studio AW17 collection in advance of its global release date on 14 September. "We really thought about the modern woman's wardrobe and what she needs in it – sharp outerwear, soft dresses, flattering knits and statement accessories. For the H&M Studio x colette collection in particular, we not only combined contrasting fabrics in a garment, but also brought in more colour contrast with the signature colette blue, which created a more graphic structure and a new, fearless attitude," says Pernilla Wohlfahrt, H&M's Head of Design and Creative Director. fig.: The images above show three of the nine pieces of the 'H&M Studio AW17 x colette' collection together with matching fashion illustrations by Moa Bartling: From left: Flare knee-length yarn-dyed checked dress with long sleeves, round neck, pleating from the waist and hand-painted graffiti overtop; navy, vibrant blue A-line anorak-poncho hybrid in a wool-nylon mix and skirt. (Photos of the anorak-poncho and skirt: (C) Karl Johan Larsson.)





