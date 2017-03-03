3 March 2017



Jeans trends seen by Levi's during fashion weeks in London and New York on the streets Fashionoffice looked through the collection of street style images captured by Levi's during New York Fashion Week (9 - 17 February) and London Fashion Week (17 - 21 February). The photo material shows the way people are wearing their jeans, if narrow, loose, wide, with destructed details which are placed at the right parts of the body such as knees or upper legs, and how they style them such as (first image; seen by Levi's in London) with a coat in bright yellow with zebra striped/graphical patterned blouse and yellow-matching handbag. The jeans have a higher waist and a straight cut, worn as loose fit.



Right beneath another style from London: jeans with destructed parts at the knees and slim cut at the end of the legs. The jeans are classically combined with black leather jacket above a jeans trucker jacket and white shirt with stand-up collar. The third image on this page presents washed-out, light blue denim jeans in skinny cut - according to Levi's one of the must-haves on the streets in London and New York. The styling - jeans with colorful leather jacket above a hoodie and a handbag that matches the colors and graphics of the jacket, was captured during New York Fashion Week.





