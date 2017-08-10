10 August 2017



South Tyrolean mountain style at the new Luis Trenker store in Vienna

South Tyrolean label Luis Trenker (named after and inspired by the mountaineer, film director and actor Luis Trenker) opened recently in July a new store at Herrengasse 19 in Vienna. It's the fifth own shop after boutiques in Kitzbühel and Innsbruck (Austria), Sylt (Germany) and Wolkenstein (Italy).

The official opening-party of the new 180 square meters location will happen on 18 September ( event details ).

The store's architecture in typical Luis Trenker style combines traditional esthetics of the alpine region such as wooden paneling with new, puristic design elements. The fashion pieces are inspired by garment cuts and fabric patterns found in original archives of especially the first half of the 20th century and reinterpreted for today's urban and alpine lifestyle.

Some of the new Autumn/Winter 2017 men's, women's and outdoor 'Berg' pieces have arrived already at Herrengasse (and at the online shop).

fig. right: Jacket, skirt and boots from the Luis Trenker women's wear Autumn/Winter 17.

fig. below: Luis Trenker store at Herrengasse 19 in the 1st district of Vienna.



Video from the shooting of the Luis Trenker outdoor collection 'Berg' AW17 with professional athletes Manuela Mölgg (World Cup Alpine ski racer), Patrick Pigneter (World Champion, natural track luge), Roland Fischnaller (Snowboard World Champion) and the Puschtra Kniabiaga (the community practices Telemark skiing) at the Dolomites in South Tyrol.