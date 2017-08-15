15 August 2017



Peek & Cloppenburg launches Marina Hoermanseder Autumn/Winter 2017 at two department stores in Vienna Department store chain Peek & Cloppenburg will launch selected Marina Hoermanseder Autumn/Winter 2017 collection pieces in September at two houses in Vienna. The French-Austrian in Berlin based designer is known for signature creations made of straps and buckles such as the new AW17 strap leggings. Marina Hoermanseder received among other awards the fashion prize of the city of Vienna (Modepreis der Stadt Wien). Recently, staff outfits designed by Marina Hoermanseder for the national postal service 'Österreichische Post' were presented in Vienna. fig. left: Portrait of Marina Hoermanseder; the designer wears the Marina Hoermanseder Team Jumper with 'mh' print and a flower crown by 'We Are Flowergirls'. Photo: (C) We Are Flowergirls.

Right: Strap leggings from the Autumn/Winter 2017 collection, Team Jumper with 'mh' print, Kasper black leather bag. Marina Hoermanseder pieces will be available from September 2017 at Peek & Cloppenburg department stores at Kärtner Strasse and Mariahilfer Strasse in Vienna and online on www.peek-cloppenburg.at.





