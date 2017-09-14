29 August 2017



Fashion show tip: Black Sugar by Thai designer Methawee Angthong on 14 September at MQ Vienna Fashion Week

On 14 September, the Office of Commerical Affairs, Royal Thai Embassy Vienna & DITP (Department of International Trade Promotion) present four fashion labels ( Black Sugar , Issi , Lalalove , Munzaa ) and a special Thai-Austrian collaborative collection (by Paul Direk x Pitour ) at MQ Vienna Fashion Week.

fig.: Black Sugar is the label of designer Methawee Angthong. The style can be described as timeless couture which evokes the impression of an Asian/European clothing interplay: white shirts are reinterpeted with artful draperies, the cut of jackets and long skirts make think of crafts of French couture pattern makers, and skirt-trousers mediate the appeal of Asian monks' clothing. The pieces seem to be created on a fashion-meta-level where no obligation for seasonal, short-living trends exists. Black Sugar presented already last year at MQ Vienna Fashion Week. On 14 September 2017, the fashion shows of designers from Thailand start at 21:00.

Photo: (C) Black Sugar.





