11 October 2017 Eva Poleschinski plays for this season's evening & cocktail wear with constructed and feather-light volumes Vienna-based designer Eva Poleschinksi presents for the festive season 2017/18 evening gowns and cocktail dresses with constructed (picture below) and literally feather-light volumes (image right); last mentioned are realized by feather-like fabrics which are currently one of the signature materials of the designer and were seen already at red carpet events , as show dress on the 'Let's Dance' TV-stage or as bridal wear . Eva Poleschinski counts to the Austrian designers who are crossing the borders. If it's the style how she tunes classical elegance with modern chic - a style that's perfectly suitable for international events, or the label's strategy to participate in fashion weeks in Berlin, Zagreb, or fashion nights in New York, Paris, Tokyo. Even the campaigns after the concept of Eva Poleschinski breath this cosmopolitan lifestyle of the label. For the current Fall/Winter 2017/18 collection with the name 'Colours' , Eva Poleschinski and her team traveled to Iceland where the colors, structures, volumes of the fashion pieces were set in scene on the uneven lava-terrain of Landmannalaugar. fig.: Campaign images of the Eva Poleschinski Fall/Winter 2017/18 'Colours' collection. Photos: (C) Oliver Rathschueler.



Campaign credits:

Photographer: Oliver Rathschueler

Fashion, concept, production, styling: Eva Poleschinski

Hair & make up: Ástrós Erla Benediktsdóttir

Models: Urður & Ólöf @ Eskimo Models

Shooting assistants: Þórhildur Bergljót Jónasdóttir, Þorsteinn Þór Jóhannesson

Postproduction: Marlene Rahmann

Location: Landmannalaugar/Iceland

