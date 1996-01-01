8 October 2017



Vienna shopping tip in October: Collections by designers of Vienna Fashion Week temporarily at Runway store

From 16 until 21 October, design labels which were presented recently in September at MQ Vienna Fashion Week will travel with their collections to the temporary special retail space at the concept store 'Runway' at Kirchengasse 48 in the city's 7th district.

The pop-up store is open from Monday to Saturday. Details about the opening hours and participating designers - from Artista from Hungary, Black Sugar from Thailand over Malgrau from Poland to the Austrian labels Volgger and Zou, are published at the event description on Facebook. It's announced that the organizers of MQVFW Zigi Mueller-Matyas and Elvyra Geyer will contribute their styling skills.