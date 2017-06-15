15 June 2017



Petit Bateau store opening in Salzburg focuses with 'Deyrolle' collection on humanity and nature preservation Recently, the new Austrian flagship store by the French label 'Petit Bateau' opened at Rathausplatz at the old city of Salzburg. At one of the store windows, Petit Bateau presents the new collaborative children's collection which shows original prints by 'Deyrolle'. The French company Deyrolle (founded 1831) provides richly illustrated nature scientific material for introducing in a pedagogical way into the flora and fauna of our world. The collaborative children's wear is dedicated to building consciousness for the environment and social issues as well as for initiating girls' and boys' explorer spirit. At the website of the collaborative 'Deyrolle x Petit Bateau' collection, the idea is accompanied by the thematic Spotify playlist 'Le bestiaire musical'. Some of the tracks count to the 'classics' when it comes to songs about nature such as Bob Dylan's 'Man Gave Names to All the Animals'. It's announced that the Petit Bateau online shop for deliveries in Austria opens in July. fig.: The 'Petit Bateau' store opened on 8 June 2017 in Salzburg, Austria. The right image shows the store window with 'Deyrolle x Petit Bateau' chlidren's wear and theme related decoration. Photos: © Austria Pressefoto Kolarik.





