20 July 2017



Replay remixes label heritage for new 'Rebels & Heroes' style Fall/Winter 17/18

For the new Fall/Winter 2017/18 collection, Replay returned to the deepest roots of the brand and interpreted the looks of rebellious natures and contemporary heroes with military and motor sports inspired items and spiced the 'Rebels & Heroes' outfits with notes of college style. The tension of this mix - such as trousers in camouflage print, motorbike jackets with loud patches (like burning horror-smiley) and preppy top, reflects nowadays establishment which exists only because of continuous improvements initiated by rebellions and mirrors a society which defines itself through forward thinking, new heroes.