2 February 2017



The Weeknd's selection of men's wear icons by H&M is branded with the musician's 'XO' streetwear label Already last year , The Weeknd entered the fashion business with a collaborative collection. Now, Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd) presents the 'Spring Icons Selected by The Weeknd' line consisting of classical urban streetwear like bomber jackets or hoodies. The items are branded with the musician's 'XO' which is applied as terry fabric on the left side over the heart at the bomber jacket or hoodie (on view at the pictures right and below); the terry cloth applies an additional fitness appeal to the line which is a fusion of functional, sports and streetwear in combination with tailored items. The blazer, coat, motorbike jacket, trousers, shirts... of the 'Spring Icons Selected by The Weeknd' will be available from 2 March (at men's divisions of H&M stores and online).

fig. right: Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd) in gold-sand colored bomber jacket, trousers, and hoodie from the H&M collection 'Spring Icons Selected by The Weeknd', available from 2 March 2017. Below: The single items can be mixed together like the streetwear hoodie with tailored silhouettes such as blazers or coats.

"I had a great time selecting my Spring Icons at H&M. I love the mix of urban pieces like bombers and hoodies with tailored shirts and blazers. Every piece is both effortless and fresh, which is just how menswear should be," says Abel Tesfaye, The Weeknd. Note: On 12 February, The Weeknd will perform live together with Daft Punk at the Grammy Awards.







