10 October 2017



Austrian top football club SK Rapid Wien released photos of players in new men's wear by bugatti

Yesterday, the country's most successful football club SK Rapid Wien released via its website skrapid.at images by photographer Michael Markl and his team showing Rapid players in new men's wear by German label bugatti.

fig.: SK Rapid Wien players Boli Bolingoli and Veton Berisha in team outfits FW2017/18 by bugatti. The image was captured at the Allianz Stadion in Vienna. Photo by Michael Markl; (C) Michael Markl Mayerling Austria.

The official outfits Fall/Winter 2017/18 of the Rapid team reach from formal (on view at the image) to casual wear inclusively bags and accessories. The collection is available at selected stores and at SK Rapid Wien fan shops. For the 'Teampartner des SK Rapid Wien'-project, bugatti collaborates with Vienna-based fashion producer and outfitter (client list includes corporate fashion for Austrian Airlines, Casinos Austria,...) Wagner & Glass.