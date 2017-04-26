26 April 2017 Statement prints and a pink cat at the upcoming Zara Larsson X H&M collection From 18 May, the new sports-street wear collection of apparel, shoes and accessories by Swedish musician Zara Larsson and H&M will be available. fig.: The image shows Zara Larsson in front of a mirror capturing a selfie at the making of the campaign for the 'Zara Larsson X H&M' collection. She wears a grey sweater with statement print. The pink cat with rivet neckband and wildly showing teeth is the most eye catching print of the collection. Above the cat, the feminist statement 'Cats Against Catcalling' references the protest against calling or whistling after women on the streets (keyword: 'street harassment'). The color pink was chosen by Zara Larsson because as she states "it's feminine, powerful and everyone looks good in it." "We also looked a lot at what Zara wears on and off the stage, making sure to incorporate her show-meets-street style," says Pernilla Wohlfahrt, Head of Design and Creative Director at H&M. Recently in mid-March, Zara Larsson released her album 'So Good' which includes her first chart breaking single 'Lush Life'. The title of this single is another writing which can be found on items like a sports cap, top or fitness bra and shorts. Another print seen at the collection is 'I Look So Damn Good On Ya'. According to Zara Larsson's Facebook page, the album counted on 19 April already 1.5 Billion streams on Spotify. Below, the musician's post with a summary of streaming and download options.

