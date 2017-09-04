4 September 2017



Street styles by influencers and haute couture by Victor&Rolf seen at Bread & Butter by Zalando in Berlin

During the last three days from 1st to 3rd September, online fashion retailer Zalando presented the latest trends by labels from adidas, Bik Bok, over Fossil, Fila to Levi's, Camper, Hugo,... with music live performances by FKA Twigs or Bilderbuch in front of guests including models and influencers. Zalando sent several insights into the event like street style images showing Dutch fashion model and Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd, stylist, consultant and blogger Ashlee Janelle, or the Vienna-based fashion blog 'Les Factory Femmes' publishers Andreea Cebuc and Laura Molnar.

One of the highlights at Zalando's media material is the presentation of the haute couture by Victor&Rolf in Berlin; usually, the design duo's high fashion pieces are shown exclusively in Paris. For the Berlin runway, looks of three Victor&Rolf collections - 'Action Dolls' AW17, 'Boulevard of Broken Dreams' SS16, 'Vagabonds' AW16' - were selected. (Video embedded below.)

fig. Images taken during the Bread & Butter by Zalando 2017 at arena Berlin in Berlin, Germany: Romee Strijd poses in denim and pink bag (3 September 2017). Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images for Zalando; (C) 2017 Christian Vierig.

Fashion consultant, stylist, blogger Ashlee Janelle wears denim and a sky-blue coat with floral pattern. Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images for Zalando); (C) 2017 Gisela Schober.

'Les Factory Femmes' Andreea Cebuc and Laura Molnar at arena Berlin on 1 September 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images for Zalando; (C) 2017 Christian Vierig.