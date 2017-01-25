25 January 2017



Swarovski jewelry is inspired by French Haute Joaillerie and architectural landmarks like the Pyramid in Paris

Paris, France stand for romance and style - especially high-end luxury products in fashion and beauty; no wonder that Haute Couture was invented in France and world-famous architectural landmarks like the Eiffel Tower or the Louvre Pyramid (on view at the image right) are standing in Paris. Creative Director of Swarovski Nathalie Colin was inspired by the architecture for jewelry with geometrical forms such as on view at the necklaces, earrings and rings at the image.

fig.: Campaign image of the 'Urban Romance' Spring/Summer 2017 collection by Swarovski.

Photo: © Swarovski | Model: Martha Hunt, Styling and Photo: Margaret Zhang.

