6 August 2017

Highlights at the Bruno Banani boardshorts SS17 collection: comic prints on Bermudas

The prints of these Bruno Banani Bermudas are colorful and literally loud! The men's boarshorts' comic prints depict explosive wild graphics and writings like 'POW!', ''BAM', 'OOOPS!!!' or 'PLOT' - without following any plot or narrative. ' Chop Hop ' (image left) and ' Boom To Boom ' show snapshots of full energy and action!

The Bermudas have three pockets: two side pockets and one closable rear pocket.

Photos: (C) Gerhard Kupfer PhotoArt.