3 June 2017



Vienna-based designer Thang de Hoo created SS2018 RTW with a touch of luxury couture and street wear Photos: © Mato Johannik. The dresses, trousers, jackets,... of the new ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2018 'Rivivi6269' collection by Thang de Hoo have the appeal of couture with influences of luxury street and leisure wear. The RTW line is created for the international market and seems to have even no limit when it comes to the right occasion: selected SS2018 pieces are wearable the whole day through. Thang de Hoo was for many years one of the most important designers of Austria. He lived in Vienna from 1990 until 2010; now he is back with his label 'Thang de Hoo Couture" and the RTW line 'Rivivi6269' together with good taste for fashion and sense for business. It's announced that the Spring/Summer 2018 'Rivivi6269' collection by Thang de Hoo is made from easy to clean, comfortable to wear and almost wrinkle-free high-tech materials. It will be available for affordable prices at department and online stores like Peek & Cloppenburg and Amazon.at. The pre-order starts online in September.





more collections>





