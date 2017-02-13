13 February 2017



Tezenis bras are decorated with instruction-like patches Today, Tezenis (belongs to Calzedonia Group) sent some images from the Spring/Summer 2017 triangle bra collection which consists of various items such as romantic lace underwear with multi-colored floral pattern or bras with instruction-like patches (pictures below). The pink bra is decorated with an arrow, a star (over the heart) and the writing 'Love - this' or the black lace top is embroidered with a hand and the instruction 'don't touch me'. fig. right: Campaign image of the Tezenis 'Triangle Patches' Spring/Summer 2017 collection. Photo: (C) Thomas Pierre Schwab. Below: Patches bras 'love this' and 'don´t touch me' (each bra available for 9,90.- Euros). All photos on this page: © Tezenis.

