6 February 2017



Selection from the Valentine's Day letter by McArthurGlen McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Parndorf nearby Vienna (30 minutes) was founded in 1998 and has been growing since then continuously. The designer outlet started with a small village-like almost romantic architecture with house lines where the shops are located. In the meanwhile, the small village was extended by side arms leading to a big mall or a village in modern architecture. It seems as if Parndorf becomes more and more a 'fashion city' where people enjoy to sit on benches at plazas, eat in restaurants and drink in cafes. Parndorf counts more than 140 shops. It's the biggest Designer Outlet in Central Europe; more than 1.500 people are working there. Even high-end labels are represented at stores or with own boutiques where consumers will not find the latest collections but items from the current season and the preseason for more affordable prices. One of this high-end boutiques is the one by lingerie and swimwear label La Perla. The La Perla swimsuit on this page was included by McArthurGlen Parndorf into the Valentine's Day tip letter. It's available for less than 70% of the regular price of 336,- Euros for 81,- Euros. The shopping bag with cats and hearts by Karl Lagerfeld is available for 99,- Euros (instead of 295,- Euros). Photos: La Perla swimsuit (C) Kolarik Andreas; both images (C) McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Parndorf.







more collections>





