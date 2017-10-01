1 October 2017



Vienna Insight: 'Artistar Jewels' exhibition at Tiberius On 28 September, the owners of the fashion label and concept store Tiberius Karl Ammerer & Marcos Valenzuela invited to the show of around 30 selected items of the 'Artistar Jewels' collection which traveled in parts for the first time to Vienna. On view are especially for the store selected pieces from the wide Artistar Jewels range which consists of various designs such as the necklace Glass&Rubber by VetroGioielli di Sara Talso Morandotti or the ring Ventilatore by futuroRemoto Gioielli. In February this year, the Artistar Jewels 2017 contest winners like Anna Maria Pitt for her Backbone necklace were presented in attendance of the curators respectively jury members in Milan ( video ); this year's accompanying book is also on view at Tiberius store. fig. left: Tiberius founder Karl Ammerer introduced into the Artistar Jewels collaboration and the selection of jewelry for the around 2-weeks presentation in Vienna. The image shows Karl Ammerer browsing through the book. In a few months in January 2018, Tiberius Creative Director Marcos Valenzuela will travel to the headquarters of Artistar Jewels in Milan for planning the next exhibition in Vienna. fig. right: Marcos Valenzuela spoke with Fashionoffice about the current Tiberius collection consisting of evening and day wear such as the women's blazer made of lamb leather with handmade stitching which fixes the lining; for last mentioned, Valenzuela used material such as it's incorporated into tailor made men's jackets.

