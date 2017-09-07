7 September 2017



Marina Hoermanseder party with 71-years old 'Austria's Next Topmodel' host Eveline Hall at Peek & Cloppenburg Yesterday, department store chain Peek & Cloppenburg invited to the Marina Hoermanseder launch soirée at the fashion house at Kärntner Strasse. The French-Austrian designer is currently the most bespoken fashion creator in Austria. Recently, Marina Hoermanseder created the outfits of the national postal service 'Österreichische Post' and her collaboration with Wolford is spread online with images such the one showing her tight design styled with Christian Louboutin overknees. The launch event happened at the second upper floor at Peek & Cloppenburg. Two bars, a skill game, DJ-set, a studio for photo sharing, and a pop-up workshop by 'We Are Flowergirls' who decorated flower crowns for guests were placed in between fashion and accessories by labels like Karl Lagerfeld or Michael Kors. fig. from left: John Cloppenburg spoke about the Marina Hoermanseder collaboration which has started around one year ago in Berlin. John Cloppenburg and Marina Hoermanseder (she wears the label's signature buckle skirt in powder pink) are standing in between the bags collection: on view are the (from left) 'Kasper' in the color taupe, the 'Kasper' model in black with flower decoration, right beside Marina Hoermanseder the new shopper 'Lola' in black and in nude. Not on view at the image are the new mini bag 'Babette' and the bucket bag 'Pirouette'. Picture right: Fashion designer Marina Hoermanseder and 71-years old model, actress, dancer, singer Eveline Hall. From early November, the two women will present 'Austria's Next Topmodel' via the broadcasting channel ATV; Eveline Hall will be the host, Marina Hoermanseder one of the jury members.

