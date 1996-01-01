12 November 2017



Vienna's highest Christmas market is styled as alpine chalet village at the rooftop bar of The Ritz-Carlton

Like in the years before, 'The Ritz-Carlton Vienna' will re-style its Atmosphere Rooftop Bar with view over the city again into an alpine Christmas market with booths and comfortable hut. From 17 November until 26 December, the rooftop settlement under the motto 'Urban Chalet' will be accompanied by alpine inspired culinary and beverages. The Atmosphere Rooftop Bar is a perfect destination for a Christmas market tour, preferably as last station to chill in the relaxed atmosphere of the urban chalet (picture below).

Other interesting Christmas markets nearby the Ritz-Carlton (distance around 10 minutes by feet): Christmas village Belvedere Palace (focus on traditional handicrafts, Christmas decoration) or the Art Advent (arts and crafts from textile, leather, cosmetics, ceramics to wood or glass) at Karlsplatz.

Photo: Festive Season 2017 at The Ritz-Carlton, Vienna.