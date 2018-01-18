22 November 2017



Coffee culture, poetry and music inspired artist Jakob Kirchmayr for the fan 'We Danced. And We Danced Close.' for Wiener Kaffeesiederball 2018's women's gifts On occasion of the Club of Viennese coffee house owners' ' Wiener Kaffeesiederball ' on 18 January 2018 at Hofburg Vienna, the annually changing women's gift - an art fan donated by coffee brand Julius Meinl, was presented by Kaffeesiederball managing director Anna Karnitscher together with artist Jakob Kirchmayr at Galerie Hilger in Vienna. Jakob Kirchmayr (born 1975 in Innsbruck, Tyrol, lives in Vienna) is known for mirroring in his works the mood of a society. In the case of the Wiener Kaffeesiederball 2018 art fan, he was inspired by the colors of the upcoming ball (gold, pink, white), the cultural theme 'Café Modern - yesterday, today, tomorrow' as well as coffee maker Julius Meinl's close relation to poetry and the emotional, joyful aspects of drinking coffee and dancing. The art collaboration was realized in cooperation with gallery owner Ernst Hilger who exhibits Jakob Kirchmayr's work under the title 'Schemen der Wirklichkeit' (Schemes of Reality) from 16 January 2018 at Galerie Hilger. Every woman will get one of the pink art fans at the entrance to the ball. According to managing director Anna Karnitscher, the fan is a sustainable work of art which captures not only the memory of a Wiener Kaffeesiederball dance night; the fan enjoys great popularity in summer in Vienna. fig.: Wiener Kaffeesiederball managing director Anna Karnitscher holding the art fan 2018 (closer view below); beside her, artist of the fan Jakob Kirchmayr with a cup by coffee brand Julius Meinl, the sponsor of the women's gifts of the 61. Wiener Kaffeesiederball on 18 January 2018 at Hofburg Vienna. The images were taken on 20 November 2017 at Galerie Hilger in Vienna. Photos: © Andreas Tischler.





