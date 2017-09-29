29 September 2017



Culinary tip in Vienna: Joseph Brot bakery opened today its fifth location as café & bagel manufactory Today - two days before the International Coffee Day on 1 October, the Austrian bakery Joseph Brot opened its fifth shop . It's located nearby the State Opera at Albertina place, corner Führichgasse / Tegetthoffstrasse in the first district of Vienna. In 2009, the bakery Joseph Brot has started. Today, the bakeries, patisseries, bistro belong to the chic gastronomy destinations of the Viennese. The reason is the quality of the handmade products with natural ingredients. At the new location, the 'Joseph Brot Bäckerei Café Bagelmanufaktur', the bread specialists bake bagels after own recipes and announce with the motto 'Vienna instead of New York' that the best bagels come now from this city. Well, time and people will tell if it's true. To-Go-salad, -lunch, -dessert or To-Go coffee are available! fig.: Wiener Sauerteig Bagel and Joseph Kaffee. Photo: © Nadja Hudovernik. Guests can choose from three bagel creations: the Bio Wiener Sauerteig Bagel (image above), the Bio Waldstaudenroggen Bagel and the Bio Malzkorn Bagel. All of them can be filled with various ingredients after personal taste. Facebook post concerning today's official opening of the new Joseph Brot location; the image gives an impression of the 'Joseph Brot Bäckerei Café Bagelmanufaktur' by architect Thomas Pauli; it's located at the corner Führichgasse / Tegetthoffstrasse in the 1st district of Vienna.





